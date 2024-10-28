iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025|01:38:00 PM

Sumedha Fiscal CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
SUMEDHA FISCAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligatio Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28-Oct-24 for approval of the unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30-Sep-24 - as attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SUMEDHA FISCAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024. The aforesaid information is also being hosted on the website of the Company and available under the URL https://www.sumedhafiscal.com/disclosures-under-reg46/notice-of-board-meeting/ . Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12-Aug-24 - Reg. 30 - as enclosed herewith As per the file enclosed herewith in connection with the subject. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20248 May 2024
SUMEDHA FISCAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter as well as year ended March 31 2024 and (b) consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-May-24 -Reg. 30 - as enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
SUMEDHA FISCAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter as well as Nine Months ended December 31 2023. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (commenced at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 12.45 p.m.), inter alia, transacted the businesses as annexed.

