Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

SUMEDHA FISCAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligatio Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28-Oct-24 for approval of the unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30-Sep-24 - as attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SUMEDHA FISCAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024. The aforesaid information is also being hosted on the website of the Company and available under the URL https://www.sumedhafiscal.com/disclosures-under-reg46/notice-of-board-meeting/ . Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12-Aug-24 - Reg. 30 - as enclosed herewith As per the file enclosed herewith in connection with the subject. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 8 May 2024

SUMEDHA FISCAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter as well as year ended March 31 2024 and (b) consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-May-24 -Reg. 30 - as enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024