Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Summary

Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited is a front ranking financial services Company incorporated in 1989. The Company evolved into a prominent financial services company, marked by a resolute and committed journey. Their services encompasses Debt Syndication, Financial Restructuring, Stressed Asset Resolution, Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity Placement, Valuation, Takeover, Delisting & Buyback, Initial Public Offering, and Mutual Funds Distribution. These services fall within the overarching categories of Investment Banking, Capital Market and Wealth Management. The Company ventured into Merchant Banking and was initially registered with SEBI as a Category III Merchant Banker which later on got upgraded to Category I. Sumedha Fiscal came out with a Public Issue in 1995 and in 1996. Capital Resources International ltd. (CRIL), a Group Company started stock broking activity as member on NSE in the Capital Market Segment and as dealer of OTCEI. CRIL was merged with Sumedha Fiscal with effect from 1998 to have synergies in operations, operational efficiency and higher net worth. Started in Kolkata, it gradually expanded to other cities with presence across 8 locations namely Bangalore, Guwahati, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Hyderabad.The Company holds a prominent position as a distributor of Mutual Funds and maintains affiliations with major Asset Management Companies in the country. It offers a Digital Platform for Mutual Fund Transactions, allowing users to navigate the complex landscape of mutual fund investments in a seamless and user-friendly manner. The platform gives investors access to a diverse range of mutual funds from various AMCs. Their knowledge of the current investment scenario and understanding of specific needs enables Company to deliver cost-competitive structural solutions. A major challenge for many Companies is the problem of Stressed Financial Assets. The Company assist Companies in restructuring their capital structure, negotiate with lenders for settlement of restructured loans, reschedule debt to lower interest costs and extend the repayment period. In extreme cases, it make arrangements through Mergers and Takeovers of Stressed Companies. It offer services covering the whole process of Private Equity Fund Raising. The method involve identifying the best funding opportunities and constructing proposals that resonate with potential investors. It conduct meticulous valuation exercises to ensure that financial propositions are in line with market realities.