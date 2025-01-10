Sunil Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
1.33
1.16
1
0.87
Reserves
63.79
51.47
44.53
37.82
Net Worth
75.37
62.88
55.78
48.94
Minority Interest
Debt
64.82
35.63
33.68
48.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.42
7.9
6.81
5.55
Total Liabilities
151.61
106.41
96.27
103.44
Fixed Assets
92.81
70.44
71.72
69.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1.16
1.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
55.21
32.62
20.18
24.66
Inventories
12.67
12.46
9.93
11.26
Inventory Days
45.85
Sundry Debtors
47.27
35.51
22
27.79
Debtor Days
113.16
Other Current Assets
7.55
4.3
4.14
5.73
Sundry Creditors
-7.2
-14.53
-8.82
-13.14
Creditor Days
53.5
Other Current Liabilities
-5.08
-5.12
-7.07
-6.98
Cash
3.59
3.37
3.23
7.77
Total Assets
151.61
106.43
96.29
103.44
