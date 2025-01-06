Sunil Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
-2.21
6.89
8.47
Depreciation
-6.11
-6.12
-4.78
-4.33
Tax paid
-0.07
0.65
-1.56
-2.85
Working capital
0.1
-11.02
11.48
2.26
Other operating items
Operating
-5.72
-18.71
12.02
3.54
Capital expenditure
5.69
10.66
15.98
-17.91
Free cash flow
-0.03
-8.05
28
-14.36
Equity raised
75.18
80.98
66.45
48.43
Investing
0.96
0
0.23
0
Financing
27.28
-10.23
19.81
21.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
103.38
62.71
114.49
55.45
