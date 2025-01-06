iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunil Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

82
(0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Healthcare Ltd

Sunil Healthcare FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.34

-2.21

6.89

8.47

Depreciation

-6.11

-6.12

-4.78

-4.33

Tax paid

-0.07

0.65

-1.56

-2.85

Working capital

0.1

-11.02

11.48

2.26

Other operating items

Operating

-5.72

-18.71

12.02

3.54

Capital expenditure

5.69

10.66

15.98

-17.91

Free cash flow

-0.03

-8.05

28

-14.36

Equity raised

75.18

80.98

66.45

48.43

Investing

0.96

0

0.23

0

Financing

27.28

-10.23

19.81

21.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

103.38

62.71

114.49

55.45

Sunil Healthcare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.