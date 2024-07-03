iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunil Healthcare Ltd Share Price

82.95
(1.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:52:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open83
  Day's High83
  52 Wk High104
  Prev. Close81.52
  Day's Low82.95
  52 Wk Low 56.5
  Turnover (lac)0
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value55.19
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)85.06
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sunil Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

83

Prev. Close

81.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

83

Day's Low

82.95

52 Week's High

104

52 Week's Low

56.5

Book Value

55.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

85.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sunil Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sunil Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunil Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 26.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunil Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

10.25

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

1.33

1.16

1

0.87

Reserves

63.79

51.47

44.53

37.82

Net Worth

75.37

62.88

55.78

48.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

89.63

70.12

90.5

108.94

yoy growth (%)

27.8

-22.51

-16.92

33.47

Raw materials

-42.73

-28.9

-36.18

-51.71

As % of sales

47.67

41.21

39.97

47.47

Employee costs

-12.29

-13.01

-12.23

-10.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.34

-2.21

6.89

8.47

Depreciation

-6.11

-6.12

-4.78

-4.33

Tax paid

-0.07

0.65

-1.56

-2.85

Working capital

0.1

-11.02

11.48

2.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.8

-22.51

-16.92

33.47

Op profit growth

-249.46

-127.98

-5.89

8.96

EBIT growth

19.46

-60.26

-5.83

6.89

Net profit growth

-106.6

-178.25

-5.25

7.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

90.19

110.49

119.16

90.62

70.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

90.19

110.49

119.16

90.62

70.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.22

4.5

1.68

5.58

14.68

Sunil Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunil Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Kumar Khaitan

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Kumar Kaushik

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rakesh Mohan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harish Pal Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Krishna Venkatachalam Ranjan

Non Executive Director

Mudita Chaturvedi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bejon Kumar Misra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Satyendu Pattnaik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunil Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Sunil Healthcare Limited (Formerly known Sunil Synchem Ltd) was incorporated in 1973. The Company introduced plant at Alwar; Rajasthan for manufacture of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsule Shells and HPMC Capsules Shell. With continuous efforts and improvements in policy & adherence to top-notch quality monitoring measures, the Company became the second-largest manufacturer of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsules (EHGC) in India. The Company is WHO-GMP certified Company and has also been recognized as Star Export House by GoI. The Company commenced its manufacturing operation in 1976 with installed capacity of 200 million Hard Gelatin Capsule Shell. With gradual expansion, it reached to the installed capacity of 10930 million capsules p.a. The product of the Company Hard Gelatin Capsule Shell is used by Pharmaceutical and Food supplement Companies as a container for administering medicines and food supplements. Therefore, the growth of the industry is dependent on the growth of pharmaceutical and food supplement companies domestically and globally.The Company forayed into the Food Business with intention of setting up an integrated nut complex. Currently it is engaging in market survey and supply chain establishment by markets its products under the Sunloc Foods brand name. Sunloc food is a division of the Company. which offer host of product ranging from food products, procurement of raw and processed Edible Nuts e. g, cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts etc. It has identified Raw Cash
Company FAQs

What is the Sunil Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Sunil Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunil Healthcare Ltd is ₹85.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunil Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunil Healthcare Ltd is 0 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunil Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunil Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunil Healthcare Ltd is ₹56.5 and ₹104 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunil Healthcare Ltd?

Sunil Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.47%, 3 Years at 23.29%, 1 Year at 30.91%, 6 Month at -9.70%, 3 Month at -6.32% and 1 Month at 8.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunil Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunil Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 26.37 %

