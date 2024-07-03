SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹83
Prev. Close₹81.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹83
Day's Low₹82.95
52 Week's High₹104
52 Week's Low₹56.5
Book Value₹55.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
1.33
1.16
1
0.87
Reserves
63.79
51.47
44.53
37.82
Net Worth
75.37
62.88
55.78
48.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
89.63
70.12
90.5
108.94
yoy growth (%)
27.8
-22.51
-16.92
33.47
Raw materials
-42.73
-28.9
-36.18
-51.71
As % of sales
47.67
41.21
39.97
47.47
Employee costs
-12.29
-13.01
-12.23
-10.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
-2.21
6.89
8.47
Depreciation
-6.11
-6.12
-4.78
-4.33
Tax paid
-0.07
0.65
-1.56
-2.85
Working capital
0.1
-11.02
11.48
2.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.8
-22.51
-16.92
33.47
Op profit growth
-249.46
-127.98
-5.89
8.96
EBIT growth
19.46
-60.26
-5.83
6.89
Net profit growth
-106.6
-178.25
-5.25
7.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
90.19
110.49
119.16
90.62
70.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
90.19
110.49
119.16
90.62
70.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.22
4.5
1.68
5.58
14.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Khaitan
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar Kaushik
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rakesh Mohan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harish Pal Kumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Krishna Venkatachalam Ranjan
Non Executive Director
Mudita Chaturvedi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bejon Kumar Misra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Satyendu Pattnaik
Reports by Sunil Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Sunil Healthcare Limited (Formerly known Sunil Synchem Ltd) was incorporated in 1973. The Company introduced plant at Alwar; Rajasthan for manufacture of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsule Shells and HPMC Capsules Shell. With continuous efforts and improvements in policy & adherence to top-notch quality monitoring measures, the Company became the second-largest manufacturer of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsules (EHGC) in India. The Company is WHO-GMP certified Company and has also been recognized as Star Export House by GoI. The Company commenced its manufacturing operation in 1976 with installed capacity of 200 million Hard Gelatin Capsule Shell. With gradual expansion, it reached to the installed capacity of 10930 million capsules p.a. The product of the Company Hard Gelatin Capsule Shell is used by Pharmaceutical and Food supplement Companies as a container for administering medicines and food supplements. Therefore, the growth of the industry is dependent on the growth of pharmaceutical and food supplement companies domestically and globally.The Company forayed into the Food Business with intention of setting up an integrated nut complex. Currently it is engaging in market survey and supply chain establishment by markets its products under the Sunloc Foods brand name. Sunloc food is a division of the Company. which offer host of product ranging from food products, procurement of raw and processed Edible Nuts e. g, cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts etc. It has identified Raw Cash
Read More
The Sunil Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunil Healthcare Ltd is ₹85.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunil Healthcare Ltd is 0 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunil Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunil Healthcare Ltd is ₹56.5 and ₹104 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunil Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.47%, 3 Years at 23.29%, 1 Year at 30.91%, 6 Month at -9.70%, 3 Month at -6.32% and 1 Month at 8.09%.
