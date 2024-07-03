Summary

Sunil Healthcare Limited (Formerly known Sunil Synchem Ltd) was incorporated in 1973. The Company introduced plant at Alwar; Rajasthan for manufacture of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsule Shells and HPMC Capsules Shell. With continuous efforts and improvements in policy & adherence to top-notch quality monitoring measures, the Company became the second-largest manufacturer of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsules (EHGC) in India. The Company is WHO-GMP certified Company and has also been recognized as Star Export House by GoI. The Company commenced its manufacturing operation in 1976 with installed capacity of 200 million Hard Gelatin Capsule Shell. With gradual expansion, it reached to the installed capacity of 10930 million capsules p.a. The product of the Company Hard Gelatin Capsule Shell is used by Pharmaceutical and Food supplement Companies as a container for administering medicines and food supplements. Therefore, the growth of the industry is dependent on the growth of pharmaceutical and food supplement companies domestically and globally.The Company forayed into the Food Business with intention of setting up an integrated nut complex. Currently it is engaging in market survey and supply chain establishment by markets its products under the Sunloc Foods brand name. Sunloc food is a division of the Company. which offer host of product ranging from food products, procurement of raw and processed Edible Nuts e. g, cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts etc. It has identified Raw Cash

