Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

Sunil Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The 261st Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 through video conferencing/Audio visual connection, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the 2nd quarter/1st half year ended on September 30, 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25. Board approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 2nd quarter/1st half year of FY 2024-25 ended on September 30, 2024 of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform, that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Board Meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 interalia approved Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the 2nd quarter/ 1st half year ended September 30, 2024 of the FY 2024-25. Copy of the approved Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the 2nd quarter/ 1st half year ended September 30, 2024 of the FY 2024-25 alongwith the Limited Review report thereon are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting was started at 4:40 p.m. and concluded at 6:45 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Sunil Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the 01st quarter ended on June 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-25. The Board approved interalia Un-audited Financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the 1st quarter of Financial year 2024-25 ended on June 30, 2024 at the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

Sunil Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the 4th quarter of FY 2023-24 and for the Financial year 2023-24 ended on March 31 2024. Approved Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors has not recommended any payment of dividend to the Members of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of the 259th Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024