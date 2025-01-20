iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunil Healthcare Ltd Key Ratios

80
(2.56%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Healthcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.94

-23.57

-15.54

Op profit growth

-215.1

-133.06

-7.56

EBIT growth

20.24

-65.13

-6.03

Net profit growth

-87.14

-210.45

-10.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.85

-6.56

15.16

13.85

EBIT margin

5.26

5.64

12.37

11.12

Net profit margin

-0.7

-7.08

4.9

4.63

RoCE

4.78

3.68

10.81

RoNW

-0.35

-2.67

2.48

RoA

-0.16

-1.15

1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.62

-4.84

4.38

4.91

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.58

-10.81

-0.28

0.67

Book value per share

43.47

44.22

46.25

41.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

-36.85

-3.06

15.54

19.29

P/CEPS

-3.47

-1.37

-241.89

139.66

P/B

0.53

0.34

1.47

2.26

EV/EBIDTA

5.89

5.84

7.79

8.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

15.31

-21.13

-28.79

-36.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

94.97

186.87

172.59

Inventory days

77.99

91.19

41.65

Creditor days

-80.96

-107.15

-94.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.89

-0.56

-2.25

-2.88

Net debt / equity

0.91

0.96

1.17

0.94

Net debt / op. profit

7.68

-9.5

4.01

2.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.29

-40.81

-39.33

-47.43

Employee costs

-13.61

-18.59

-13.7

-9.82

Other costs

-33.23

-47.15

-31.79

-28.88

Sunil Healthcare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.