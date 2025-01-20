Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.94
-23.57
-15.54
Op profit growth
-215.1
-133.06
-7.56
EBIT growth
20.24
-65.13
-6.03
Net profit growth
-87.14
-210.45
-10.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.85
-6.56
15.16
13.85
EBIT margin
5.26
5.64
12.37
11.12
Net profit margin
-0.7
-7.08
4.9
4.63
RoCE
4.78
3.68
10.81
RoNW
-0.35
-2.67
2.48
RoA
-0.16
-1.15
1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.62
-4.84
4.38
4.91
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.58
-10.81
-0.28
0.67
Book value per share
43.47
44.22
46.25
41.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
-36.85
-3.06
15.54
19.29
P/CEPS
-3.47
-1.37
-241.89
139.66
P/B
0.53
0.34
1.47
2.26
EV/EBIDTA
5.89
5.84
7.79
8.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
15.31
-21.13
-28.79
-36.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
94.97
186.87
172.59
Inventory days
77.99
91.19
41.65
Creditor days
-80.96
-107.15
-94.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.89
-0.56
-2.25
-2.88
Net debt / equity
0.91
0.96
1.17
0.94
Net debt / op. profit
7.68
-9.5
4.01
2.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.29
-40.81
-39.33
-47.43
Employee costs
-13.61
-18.59
-13.7
-9.82
Other costs
-33.23
-47.15
-31.79
-28.88
