Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
89.63
70.12
90.5
108.94
yoy growth (%)
27.8
-22.51
-16.92
33.47
Raw materials
-42.73
-28.9
-36.18
-51.71
As % of sales
47.67
41.21
39.97
47.47
Employee costs
-12.29
-13.01
-12.23
-10.63
As % of sales
13.71
18.56
13.52
9.76
Other costs
-28.45
-32.32
-27.38
-30.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.74
46.09
30.25
28.42
Operating profit
6.15
-4.11
14.7
15.62
OPM
6.86
-5.86
16.24
14.34
Depreciation
-6.11
-6.12
-4.78
-4.33
Interest expense
-5.3
-6.95
-5.03
-4.18
Other income
5.62
14.97
2
1.37
Profit before tax
0.34
-2.21
6.89
8.47
Taxes
-0.07
0.65
-1.56
-2.85
Tax rate
-21.2
-29.3
-22.73
-33.71
Minorities and other
0
-2.59
0
0
Adj. profit
0.27
-4.16
5.32
5.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.27
-4.16
5.32
5.61
yoy growth (%)
-106.6
-178.25
-5.25
7.54
NPM
0.3
-5.94
5.88
5.15
