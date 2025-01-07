iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunil Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

89.63

70.12

90.5

108.94

yoy growth (%)

27.8

-22.51

-16.92

33.47

Raw materials

-42.73

-28.9

-36.18

-51.71

As % of sales

47.67

41.21

39.97

47.47

Employee costs

-12.29

-13.01

-12.23

-10.63

As % of sales

13.71

18.56

13.52

9.76

Other costs

-28.45

-32.32

-27.38

-30.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.74

46.09

30.25

28.42

Operating profit

6.15

-4.11

14.7

15.62

OPM

6.86

-5.86

16.24

14.34

Depreciation

-6.11

-6.12

-4.78

-4.33

Interest expense

-5.3

-6.95

-5.03

-4.18

Other income

5.62

14.97

2

1.37

Profit before tax

0.34

-2.21

6.89

8.47

Taxes

-0.07

0.65

-1.56

-2.85

Tax rate

-21.2

-29.3

-22.73

-33.71

Minorities and other

0

-2.59

0

0

Adj. profit

0.27

-4.16

5.32

5.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.27

-4.16

5.32

5.61

yoy growth (%)

-106.6

-178.25

-5.25

7.54

NPM

0.3

-5.94

5.88

5.15

