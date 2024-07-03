Sunil Healthcare Ltd Summary

Sunil Healthcare Limited (Formerly known Sunil Synchem Ltd) was incorporated in 1973. The Company introduced plant at Alwar; Rajasthan for manufacture of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsule Shells and HPMC Capsules Shell. With continuous efforts and improvements in policy & adherence to top-notch quality monitoring measures, the Company became the second-largest manufacturer of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsules (EHGC) in India. The Company is WHO-GMP certified Company and has also been recognized as Star Export House by GoI. The Company commenced its manufacturing operation in 1976 with installed capacity of 200 million Hard Gelatin Capsule Shell. With gradual expansion, it reached to the installed capacity of 10930 million capsules p.a. The product of the Company Hard Gelatin Capsule Shell is used by Pharmaceutical and Food supplement Companies as a container for administering medicines and food supplements. Therefore, the growth of the industry is dependent on the growth of pharmaceutical and food supplement companies domestically and globally.The Company forayed into the Food Business with intention of setting up an integrated nut complex. Currently it is engaging in market survey and supply chain establishment by markets its products under the Sunloc Foods brand name. Sunloc food is a division of the Company. which offer host of product ranging from food products, procurement of raw and processed Edible Nuts e. g, cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts etc. It has identified Raw Cashew nut, Dehydrated Vegetables, Cashew nuts, Saffron, cardamom, Almonds, Pistachio and Walnuts as major food item to generate the business under this division. Further, it has identified Raw Cashew Nuts (RCN) as major product of cashew nuts in world. RCN is imported from West African Countries like Benin, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, and Indonesia etc. and is sold in India and other countries.During the year 2016-17, the Company set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely Sunil Healthcare North America LLC in the UnitedStates of America on 26th July, 2016 and a subsidiary Sunil Healthcare Mexico SA DE CV in the city of San Luis Postosi, Mexico, United Mexican States on 1st February, 2017. The Company increased production capacity of manufacturing of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsule from 10 billion to 11 billion (appox) p.a. in 2016-17 within the existing infrastructure of land and other utilities thereby, achieving economies of scale.The Company increased production capacity of manufacturing of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsule from 11 billion to 13 billion (appox) p.a. in 2017-18. It started production of HPMC Capsule in August 2018.During the year 2021-22, the production capacity of manufacturing of Empty Hard Capsule shell increased to 15 billion p.a.