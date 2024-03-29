Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approval of Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter & Half year ended 30th September, 2023 along with Limited Review Reports issued by Statutory Auditors. 2. Sub-division/split of each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each, fully paid up by alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company to be sought by means of Postal Ballot. Outcome of Board Meeting covering the Intimation of Record Date for Stock Sub-division Record Date for Sub-Division of Shares as April 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SURATWWALA BUSINESS GROUP LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SURATWWALA BUSINESS GROUP LTD (543218) RECORD DATE 18.04.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/04/2024 DR-613/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE05ST01010 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/04/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.04.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Suratwwala Business Group Limited (SBGLP) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. April 18, 2024. Symbol SBGLP Company Name Suratwwala Business Group Ltd New ISIN INE05ST01028 Remark Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., April 18, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 15.04.2024) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20240402-50 dated April 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SURATWWALA BUSINESS GROUP LTD (543218) New ISIN No. INE05ST01028 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The New ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-04-2024 (DR- 613/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.04.2024)