Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
149.63
149.63
149.63
149.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-161.56
-43.61
-33.78
57.28
Net Worth
-11.93
106.02
115.85
206.91
Minority Interest
Debt
58.55
58.93
59.92
65.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
46.62
164.95
175.77
271.98
Fixed Assets
4.89
6.93
10.12
15.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
35.72
57.95
124.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
26.91
107.47
107.68
131.92
Inventories
5.74
5.95
5.91
6.02
Inventory Days
21.28
20.3
15.14
15.05
Sundry Debtors
20.59
22.28
32.26
32.91
Debtor Days
76.33
76.02
82.68
82.27
Other Current Assets
22.53
100.86
102.47
131.11
Sundry Creditors
-12.07
-12.39
-12.53
-20.48
Creditor Days
44.74
42.27
32.11
51.2
Other Current Liabilities
-9.88
-9.23
-20.43
-17.64
Cash
14.81
14.82
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
46.63
164.94
175.77
272
