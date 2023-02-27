Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
98.45
106.96
142.4
145.99
yoy growth (%)
-7.96
-24.88
-2.46
44.48
Raw materials
-94.12
-96.85
-126.43
0
As % of sales
95.6
90.54
88.78
0
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.6
-1.63
-1.61
As % of sales
1.21
1.49
1.14
1.1
Other costs
-5.07
-3.99
-5.98
-136.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.15
3.73
4.2
93.6
Operating profit
-1.94
4.51
8.34
7.71
OPM
-1.97
4.22
5.86
5.28
Depreciation
-2.03
-3.19
-5.09
-6.17
Interest expense
-0.01
-2.53
-3.12
-3.88
Other income
0
0
0.04
0.05
Profit before tax
-3.99
-1.2
0.17
-2.29
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.92
Tax rate
0
0
0
40.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.99
-1.2
0.17
-3.21
Exceptional items
-113.94
-8.62
-91.23
0
Net profit
-117.94
-9.82
-91.06
-3.21
yoy growth (%)
1,099.84
-89.2
2,735.87
-65.53
NPM
-119.79
-9.18
-63.94
-2.19
