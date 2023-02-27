Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-3.99
-1.2
0.17
-2.29
Depreciation
-2.03
-3.19
-5.09
-6.17
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.92
Working capital
-2.05
16.32
3.87
-2.42
Other operating items
Operating
-8.08
11.91
-1.05
-11.8
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.09
0
Free cash flow
-8.08
11.91
-1.14
-11.8
Equity raised
-87.22
-67.56
114.56
120.98
Investing
-35.7
-22.23
-66.84
0
Financing
74.58
73.87
90.65
87.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-56.42
-4
137.23
197.11
