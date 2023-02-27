Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.96
-24.88
-3.58
33.7
Op profit growth
-143.16
-45.91
86.53
-227.21
EBIT growth
-402.26
-59.97
-127.41
-36.75
Net profit growth
176.4
-89.2
574.06
-74.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.97
4.21
5.85
3.02
EBIT margin
-4.04
1.23
2.31
-8.13
Net profit margin
-27.6
-9.19
-63.94
-9.14
RoCE
-2.3
0.67
1.2
-3.36
RoNW
-5.94
-1.85
-23.8
-5.43
RoA
-3.92
-1.25
-8.29
-0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.95
-0.87
-6.42
-2.06
Book value per share
6.72
8.54
9.2
3.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.1
-3.31
-0.34
-0.65
P/B
0.31
0.33
0.23
0.37
EV/EBIDTA
-39.1
19.41
12.03
57.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
5.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.46
93.05
83.73
80.22
Inventory days
21.67
20.23
16.14
18
Creditor days
-44.46
-44.38
-61.75
-55.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
274.11
-0.52
-1.05
2.85
Net debt / equity
0.43
0.34
0.49
5.4
Net debt / op. profit
-22.58
9.83
8.15
64.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-95.6
-90.54
-88.78
0
Employee costs
-1.21
-1.49
-1.14
-1.22
Other costs
-5.15
-3.74
-4.2
-95.74
