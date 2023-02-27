Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
343.2
|16.94
|3,32,789.58
|5,778.14
|2.43
|43,903.65
|166.69
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
297.85
|18.04
|2,77,018.48
|4,336.17
|3.02
|10,982.55
|99.15
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
599.7
|19.86
|2,31,300.63
|2,358.65
|0
|12,201.02
|107.4
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
992.1
|218.04
|1,60,977.77
|83
|0
|6,463
|66.77
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
400.85
|41.32
|1,28,085.19
|409.11
|0.62
|5,964.88
|57.47
