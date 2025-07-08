iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

0.6
(-3.23%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:25:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.6
  • Day's High0.62
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.62
  • Day's Low0.59
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

0.6

Prev. Close

0.62

Turnover(Lac.)

1.72

Day's High

0.62

Day's Low

0.59

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-4.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.48%

Foreign: 3.48%

Indian: 19.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

149.63

149.63

149.63

149.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-161.56

-43.61

-33.78

57.28

Net Worth

-11.93

106.02

115.85

206.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

98.45

106.96

142.4

145.99

yoy growth (%)

-7.96

-24.88

-2.46

44.48

Raw materials

-94.12

-96.85

-126.43

0

As % of sales

95.6

90.54

88.78

0

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.6

-1.63

-1.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-3.99

-1.2

0.17

-2.29

Depreciation

-2.03

-3.19

-5.09

-6.17

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.92

Working capital

-2.05

16.32

3.87

-2.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.96

-24.88

-2.46

44.48

Op profit growth

-143.08

-45.89

8.16

123.24

EBIT growth

-401.42

-59.91

106.91

-205.44

Net profit growth

1,099.84

-89.2

2,735.87

-65.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

53.73

98.45

106.97

142.4

147.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.73

98.45

106.97

142.4

147.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.05

0.15

Other Income

2.39

0

0

0

0.93

View Annually Results

Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

343.2

16.943,32,789.585,778.142.4343,903.65166.69

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

297.85

18.042,77,018.484,336.173.0210,982.5599.15

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

599.7

19.862,31,300.632,358.65012,201.02107.4

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

992.1

218.041,60,977.778306,46366.77

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

400.85

41.321,28,085.19409.110.625,964.8857.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S M Manepalli

Executive Director (Technical)

K Vijay Kumar

Independent Director

B P Vijaya Rao

Registered Office

Suryachakra House Road No 78,

Plot No 304-L-III Jubilee Hill,

Telangana - 500096

Tel: 91-40-23550597

Website: http://www.suryachakra.in

Email: cosecretary@suryachakra.com; admin@suryachakra.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Suryachakra Power Corporation Limited was incorporated on 28 February 1995, as a Public Limited Company. The Company was converted into a Private Limited Company with effect from 9 August 2000. Pursua...
Read More

Reports by Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd is ₹8.98 Cr. as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd is 0 and -0.13 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the CAGR of Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd?

Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.01%, 3 Years at 1.16%, 1 Year at -32.95%, 6 Month at -37.23%, 3 Month at -10.61% and 1 Month at -7.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.75 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 77.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.