Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹0.6
Prev. Close₹0.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.72
Day's High₹0.62
Day's Low₹0.59
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-4.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
149.63
149.63
149.63
149.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-161.56
-43.61
-33.78
57.28
Net Worth
-11.93
106.02
115.85
206.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
98.45
106.96
142.4
145.99
yoy growth (%)
-7.96
-24.88
-2.46
44.48
Raw materials
-94.12
-96.85
-126.43
0
As % of sales
95.6
90.54
88.78
0
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.6
-1.63
-1.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-3.99
-1.2
0.17
-2.29
Depreciation
-2.03
-3.19
-5.09
-6.17
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.92
Working capital
-2.05
16.32
3.87
-2.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.96
-24.88
-2.46
44.48
Op profit growth
-143.08
-45.89
8.16
123.24
EBIT growth
-401.42
-59.91
106.91
-205.44
Net profit growth
1,099.84
-89.2
2,735.87
-65.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
53.73
98.45
106.97
142.4
147.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53.73
98.45
106.97
142.4
147.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.05
0.15
Other Income
2.39
0
0
0
0.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
343.2
|16.94
|3,32,789.58
|5,778.14
|2.43
|43,903.65
|166.69
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
297.85
|18.04
|2,77,018.48
|4,336.17
|3.02
|10,982.55
|99.15
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
599.7
|19.86
|2,31,300.63
|2,358.65
|0
|12,201.02
|107.4
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
992.1
|218.04
|1,60,977.77
|83
|0
|6,463
|66.77
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
400.85
|41.32
|1,28,085.19
|409.11
|0.62
|5,964.88
|57.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S M Manepalli
Executive Director (Technical)
K Vijay Kumar
Independent Director
B P Vijaya Rao
Suryachakra House Road No 78,
Plot No 304-L-III Jubilee Hill,
Telangana - 500096
Tel: 91-40-23550597
Website: http://www.suryachakra.in
Email: cosecretary@suryachakra.com; admin@suryachakra.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Suryachakra Power Corporation Limited was incorporated on 28 February 1995, as a Public Limited Company. The Company was converted into a Private Limited Company with effect from 9 August 2000. Pursua...
Read More
Reports by Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.