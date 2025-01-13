Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.72
-7.84
-7.68
-7.34
Net Worth
-2.76
-3.88
-3.72
-3.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.76
-3.88
-3.72
-3.38
Fixed Assets
2.59
2.8
3.03
3.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.09
0.09
0.07
Networking Capital
-5.51
-6.8
-6.87
-6.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.72
0.48
0.32
0.3
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.25
-7.3
-7.21
-6.99
Cash
0.08
0.02
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
-2.76
-3.89
-3.72
-3.37
