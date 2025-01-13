iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

17.2
(-4.44%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:44:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.72

-7.84

-7.68

-7.34

Net Worth

-2.76

-3.88

-3.72

-3.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.76

-3.88

-3.72

-3.38

Fixed Assets

2.59

2.8

3.03

3.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.09

0.09

0.07

Networking Capital

-5.51

-6.8

-6.87

-6.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.72

0.48

0.32

0.3

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.25

-7.3

-7.21

-6.99

Cash

0.08

0.02

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

-2.76

-3.89

-3.72

-3.37

