SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹17.37
Prev. Close₹17.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹17.37
Day's Low₹17.37
52 Week's High₹22.27
52 Week's Low₹12.58
Book Value₹-6.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.88
P/E217.13
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.72
-7.84
-7.68
-7.34
Net Worth
-2.76
-3.88
-3.72
-3.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.55
1.77
1.89
yoy growth (%)
-100
-12.23
-6.35
-30.94
Raw materials
-0.06
-1.12
-1.31
-0.99
As % of sales
0
72.09
73.84
52.28
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.29
-0.56
-0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.72
-0.65
-0.94
-0.36
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.28
-0.28
-0.31
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.01
Working capital
0.53
-1.72
3.38
-0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-12.23
-6.35
-30.94
Op profit growth
-7.51
-10.63
355.86
-126.65
EBIT growth
10.75
-30.36
158.9
-189.39
Net profit growth
10.06
-30.38
159.84
-187.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amarendra Dash
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Annapurna Dash
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ajay Kumar Dash
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bata Krishna Tripathy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramakanta Ratha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra Nath Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Satapathy
Executive Director
Aditya Dash
Independent Director
Jay Prakash Mishra
Reports by Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
Summary
Suryo Foods and Industries Limited was incorporated on May 12, 1989 under the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack, Odisha. The Company is engaging in the business of shrimps hatchery and other sea products.In 2008-09, the Company started construction and real estate business in its vacant land situated at Dhamara, in Bhadrak district, Orissa.The Company started its operations at Gopalpur hatchery effective from April 1, 2015.
The Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd is ₹6.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd is 217.13 and -2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd is ₹12.58 and ₹22.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.55%, 3 Years at 21.48%, 1 Year at 13.68%, 6 Month at 15.03%, 3 Month at 8.56% and 1 Month at -6.16%.
