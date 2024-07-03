iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Share Price

17.37
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.37
  • Day's High17.37
  • 52 Wk High22.27
  • Prev. Close17.37
  • Day's Low17.37
  • 52 Wk Low 12.58
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E217.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-6.97
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

17.37

Prev. Close

17.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

17.37

Day's Low

17.37

52 Week's High

22.27

52 Week's Low

12.58

Book Value

-6.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.88

P/E

217.13

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.74%

Non-Promoter- 4.26%

Institutions: 4.26%

Non-Institutions: 43.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.72

-7.84

-7.68

-7.34

Net Worth

-2.76

-3.88

-3.72

-3.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.55

1.77

1.89

yoy growth (%)

-100

-12.23

-6.35

-30.94

Raw materials

-0.06

-1.12

-1.31

-0.99

As % of sales

0

72.09

73.84

52.28

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.29

-0.56

-0.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.72

-0.65

-0.94

-0.36

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.28

-0.28

-0.31

Tax paid

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01

Working capital

0.53

-1.72

3.38

-0.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-12.23

-6.35

-30.94

Op profit growth

-7.51

-10.63

355.86

-126.65

EBIT growth

10.75

-30.36

158.9

-189.39

Net profit growth

10.06

-30.38

159.84

-187.43

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amarendra Dash

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Annapurna Dash

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ajay Kumar Dash

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bata Krishna Tripathy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramakanta Ratha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajendra Nath Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Satapathy

Executive Director

Aditya Dash

Independent Director

Jay Prakash Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd

Summary

Suryo Foods and Industries Limited was incorporated on May 12, 1989 under the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack, Odisha. The Company is engaging in the business of shrimps hatchery and other sea products.In 2008-09, the Company started construction and real estate business in its vacant land situated at Dhamara, in Bhadrak district, Orissa.The Company started its operations at Gopalpur hatchery effective from April 1, 2015.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd is ₹6.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd is 217.13 and -2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd is ₹12.58 and ₹22.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd?

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.55%, 3 Years at 21.48%, 1 Year at 13.68%, 6 Month at 15.03%, 3 Month at 8.56% and 1 Month at -6.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.74 %
Institutions - 4.26 %
Public - 43.99 %

