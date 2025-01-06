iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.37
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd

Suryo Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.72

-0.65

-0.94

-0.36

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.28

-0.28

-0.31

Tax paid

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01

Working capital

0.53

-1.72

3.38

-0.39

Other operating items

Operating

-0.39

-2.64

2.17

-1.05

Capital expenditure

0.17

0.71

0

-2.93

Free cash flow

-0.22

-1.93

2.17

-3.98

Equity raised

-13.22

-11.5

-9.26

-8.53

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

-0.05

0.05

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.44

-13.48

-7.03

-12.52

