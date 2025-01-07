iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.31
(-0.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.55

1.77

1.89

yoy growth (%)

-100

-12.23

-6.35

-30.94

Raw materials

-0.06

-1.12

-1.31

-0.99

As % of sales

0

72.09

73.84

52.28

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.29

-0.56

-0.48

As % of sales

0

18.93

31.76

25.38

Other costs

-0.42

-0.8

-0.64

-0.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

51.51

36.15

30.9

Operating profit

-0.61

-0.66

-0.74

-0.16

OPM

0

-42.53

-41.77

-8.58

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.28

-0.28

-0.31

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.1

0.29

0.08

0.11

Profit before tax

-0.72

-0.65

-0.94

-0.36

Taxes

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01

Tax rate

-3.03

-2.42

-2.4

-2.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.7

-0.63

-0.91

-0.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.7

-0.63

-0.91

-0.35

yoy growth (%)

10.06

-30.38

159.84

-187.43

NPM

0

-40.98

-51.67

-18.62

