|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.55
1.77
1.89
yoy growth (%)
-100
-12.23
-6.35
-30.94
Raw materials
-0.06
-1.12
-1.31
-0.99
As % of sales
0
72.09
73.84
52.28
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.29
-0.56
-0.48
As % of sales
0
18.93
31.76
25.38
Other costs
-0.42
-0.8
-0.64
-0.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
51.51
36.15
30.9
Operating profit
-0.61
-0.66
-0.74
-0.16
OPM
0
-42.53
-41.77
-8.58
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.28
-0.28
-0.31
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.1
0.29
0.08
0.11
Profit before tax
-0.72
-0.65
-0.94
-0.36
Taxes
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.01
Tax rate
-3.03
-2.42
-2.4
-2.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.7
-0.63
-0.91
-0.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.7
-0.63
-0.91
-0.35
yoy growth (%)
10.06
-30.38
159.84
-187.43
NPM
0
-40.98
-51.67
-18.62
