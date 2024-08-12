Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 13th November, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at Dinalipi Bhawan, A-54 / I & A-55/ 1, Nayapalli, Baramunda, Bhubaneswar, Odisha- 751003. The Board considered and approved lhe following: 1. Take on record Quarterly Compliance done under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2. Considered Quarterly Unaudited Financial Result along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. 3. Resignation of Mr. Ramakanta Rath, Mr. Bata Krishna Tripathy and Mr. Rajendra Nath Mishra from the position of Inpdependent Directors of the Company. 4. Resignation of Mr, Bikash Kumar Sahoo from the position of CFO and Appointment of Mr. Bijaya Kumar Dash as CFO of the Company.

SURYO FOODS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and other agenda items. the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on today i.e 12th August, 2024 at the registered office of the company has considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024, Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and other agenda Items.

SURYO FOODS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve the Audited Financial results of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and other agenda items. Board of Directors of the Companyat their meeting held on today i.e. 29th May 2024 at Dinalipi Bhawan, A-54/1 & A-55/1, Nayapalli, Baramunda, Bhubaneswar- 751003 has considered and approved the followings: 1. Audited financial result along with audited report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. We hereby declare that Sanjit Mohanty & Co., Chartered Accountants, Bhubaneswar statutory auditors of the company have issued Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion on the said Audited Financial Results. 2. To take note on Quarterly/yearly compliance done under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 3.To take note on the report of the Secretarial auditor for the financial year 2023-24. 4.To appoint Mr. Aditya Dash (DIN:00582799) as an Additional Director (Executive) of the Company. 5.To sell lands of the company to repay the long outstanding dues. The Meeting of the Board commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. Intimation for appointment of Additional Director (Executive) on the Board of Directors of the company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

