iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

17.3
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Suryo Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 13th November, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at Dinalipi Bhawan, A-54 / I & A-55/ 1, Nayapalli, Baramunda, Bhubaneswar, Odisha- 751003. The Board considered and approved lhe following: 1. Take on record Quarterly Compliance done under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2. Considered Quarterly Unaudited Financial Result along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. 3. Resignation of Mr. Ramakanta Rath, Mr. Bata Krishna Tripathy and Mr. Rajendra Nath Mishra from the position of Inpdependent Directors of the Company. 4. Resignation of Mr, Bikash Kumar Sahoo from the position of CFO and Appointment of Mr. Bijaya Kumar Dash as CFO of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SURYO FOODS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and other agenda items. the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on today i.e 12th August, 2024 at the registered office of the company has considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024, Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and other agenda Items. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
SURYO FOODS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve the Audited Financial results of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and other agenda items. Board of Directors of the Companyat their meeting held on today i.e. 29th May 2024 at Dinalipi Bhawan, A-54/1 & A-55/1, Nayapalli, Baramunda, Bhubaneswar- 751003 has considered and approved the followings: 1. Audited financial result along with audited report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. We hereby declare that Sanjit Mohanty & Co., Chartered Accountants, Bhubaneswar statutory auditors of the company have issued Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion on the said Audited Financial Results. 2. To take note on Quarterly/yearly compliance done under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 3.To take note on the report of the Secretarial auditor for the financial year 2023-24. 4.To appoint Mr. Aditya Dash (DIN:00582799) as an Additional Director (Executive) of the Company. 5.To sell lands of the company to repay the long outstanding dues. T,h e Meeting of the Board commenced at 11:3. 0 A.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. Read less.. Intimation for appointment of Additional Director (Executive) on the Board of Directors of the company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SURYO FOODS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and other agenda items. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 12th February, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at Dinalipi Bhawan, A-54/1 & A-55/1, Nayapalli, Baramunda, Bhubaneswar, Odisha- 751003. The Board considered and approved the following: 1. Take on record Quarterly Compliance done under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2 . Considered Quarterly Unaudited Financial Result along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI(lodr) Regulation 2015 we herewith enclosing the Un-audited Financial results along with Limited Review report of Auditors of the company for the 3rd quarter ended 31st December 2023 which have been taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, 12.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Suryo Foods: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.