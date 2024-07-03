Suryo Foods and Industries Limited was incorporated on May 12, 1989 under the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack, Odisha. The Company is engaging in the business of shrimps hatchery and other sea products.In 2008-09, the Company started construction and real estate business in its vacant land situated at Dhamara, in Bhadrak district, Orissa.The Company started its operations at Gopalpur hatchery effective from April 1, 2015.
