In compliance of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 we are submitting herewith the Notice of 35th AGM which is scheduled to be held on Monday, 23rd September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the registered office of the company along with the Annual Report for the F.Y. 2023-24 The 35th Annual General Meeting of the company was held today i.e. Monday, 23rd September 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company. In this regard we are submitting herewith the summary of proceeding of AGM as required under Regulation 30of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) The 35th AGM of was held on Monday 23rd September 2024 at 11:30 AM at the Registered office of the company. the voting results of the 35th AGM in the prescribed format along with the Scrutinizers are submitted herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)