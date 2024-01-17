|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Aug 2023
|5 Sep 2023
|11 Sep 2023
|Book Closure for the purpose of 28 Annual General Meeting will remain closed from Friday, September 05, 2023 to September 11, 2023 (both days inclusive). The Board of Directors approved September 04, 2023 as Cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting.
