|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|1.25
|12.5
|Final
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Suyog Telematics Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 24, 2024 has, inter alia recommended a Final Dividend of 1.25 (12.50%) per equity share of face value of 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, which shall be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. The Record date for the payment of Final dividend will be intimated separately.
