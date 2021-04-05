iifl-logo-icon 1
SVC Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

1.85
(-0.54%)
Apr 5, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.96

6.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.28

-9.35

-9.87

-9.93

Net Worth

-2.32

-2.39

-2.91

-2.98

Minority Interest

Debt

2.44

2.33

5.24

7.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.12

-0.05

2.33

4.4

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.14

0.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.16

0.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.1

-0.11

2.01

4.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.09

0

17.01

16.87

Debtor Days

0

12,081.43

19,051.82

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.01

5.33

5.36

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-9.88

-9.77

Creditor Days

28.07

7,017.31

11,033.57

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.11

-10.45

-8.41

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.06

Total Assets

0.12

-0.08

2.34

4.41

