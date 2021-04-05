SVC Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
6.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.28
-9.35
-9.87
-9.93
Net Worth
-2.32
-2.39
-2.91
-2.98
Minority Interest
Debt
2.44
2.33
5.24
7.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.12
-0.05
2.33
4.4
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.14
0.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.1
-0.11
2.01
4.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0
17.01
16.87
Debtor Days
0
12,081.43
19,051.82
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.01
5.33
5.36
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-9.88
-9.77
Creditor Days
28.07
7,017.31
11,033.57
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.11
-10.45
-8.41
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.06
Total Assets
0.12
-0.08
2.34
4.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.