SVC Resources Ltd Share Price

1.85
(-0.54%)
Apr 5, 2021|11:16:56 AM

SVC Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

1.85

Prev. Close

1.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.85

Day's Low

1.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.29

P/E

46.5

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

SVC Resources Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SVC Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SVC Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:48 PM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.66%

Non-Promoter- 1.16%

Institutions: 1.15%

Non-Institutions: 70.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SVC Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.96

6.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.28

-9.35

-9.87

-9.93

Net Worth

-2.32

-2.39

-2.91

-2.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.13

0.51

0.32

0

yoy growth (%)

-74.7

59

0

0

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.12

0

0

As % of sales

103.65

23.68

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.1

-0.05

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.08

0.06

0.01

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.12

0

0

0

Working capital

3.2

-6.97

0

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.7

59

0

0

Op profit growth

-297.46

255.18

-127.01

130.54

EBIT growth

-229.47

244.94

-126.85

130.54

Net profit growth

631.26

398.89

-117.41

145.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

31.01

14.02

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

31.01

14.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0.44

SVC Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SVC Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CFO

Rajesh Shrivallabh Baheti

Managing Director

Akhilesh Malvi

Independent Director

Ghanshyam Chudasama

Independent Director

Sonam Barot

Company Secretary

Rahul Gawande

Independent Director

Archana Vyas

Addtnl Independent Director

Manoha Sonowane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SVC Resources Ltd

Summary

SVC Resources Limited (SVCRL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of extraction, processing and sale of Ore and exploration and development of mining assets. Its activities include mining of iron ore and trading in minerals. It primarily operates in the business segment of mining and trading of iron ore, white earth, ochre, manganese and laterite. Its mines are located at Dhamki and Dilar in the state of Madhya Pradesh. SVCRLs Kodamukur mine located at Jabalpur district measuring 17.008 hectares is acquired by the Company under a definitive agreement. The mine consists of reserves of Iron ore in form of lumps and blue dust. It also has reserves of manganese ore and quartz. SVC Resources Limited was incorporated on 1976. The Company has acquired a mine located at Dhamki, at Jabalpur district, in the state of Madhya Pradesh measuring 2.07 Acres through a definitive agreement. The mine consists of laterite and has potentials of Iron Ore & Manganese in it. The company is a BSE listed company.
