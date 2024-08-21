SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹1.85
Prev. Close₹1.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.85
Day's Low₹1.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.29
P/E46.5
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
6.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.28
-9.35
-9.87
-9.93
Net Worth
-2.32
-2.39
-2.91
-2.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.13
0.51
0.32
0
yoy growth (%)
-74.7
59
0
0
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.12
0
0
As % of sales
103.65
23.68
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.1
-0.05
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.08
0.06
0.01
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
0
0
0
Working capital
3.2
-6.97
0
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.7
59
0
0
Op profit growth
-297.46
255.18
-127.01
130.54
EBIT growth
-229.47
244.94
-126.85
130.54
Net profit growth
631.26
398.89
-117.41
145.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
31.01
14.02
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
31.01
14.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CFO
Rajesh Shrivallabh Baheti
Managing Director
Akhilesh Malvi
Independent Director
Ghanshyam Chudasama
Independent Director
Sonam Barot
Company Secretary
Rahul Gawande
Independent Director
Archana Vyas
Addtnl Independent Director
Manoha Sonowane
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SVC Resources Ltd
Summary
SVC Resources Limited (SVCRL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of extraction, processing and sale of Ore and exploration and development of mining assets. Its activities include mining of iron ore and trading in minerals. It primarily operates in the business segment of mining and trading of iron ore, white earth, ochre, manganese and laterite. Its mines are located at Dhamki and Dilar in the state of Madhya Pradesh. SVCRLs Kodamukur mine located at Jabalpur district measuring 17.008 hectares is acquired by the Company under a definitive agreement. The mine consists of reserves of Iron ore in form of lumps and blue dust. It also has reserves of manganese ore and quartz. SVC Resources Limited was incorporated on 1976. The Company has acquired a mine located at Dhamki, at Jabalpur district, in the state of Madhya Pradesh measuring 2.07 Acres through a definitive agreement. The mine consists of laterite and has potentials of Iron Ore & Manganese in it. The company is a BSE listed company.
Read More
