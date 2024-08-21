iifl-logo-icon 1
SVC Resources Ltd Company Summary

1.85
(-0.54%)
Apr 5, 2021

SVC Resources Ltd Summary

SVC Resources Limited (SVCRL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of extraction, processing and sale of Ore and exploration and development of mining assets. Its activities include mining of iron ore and trading in minerals. It primarily operates in the business segment of mining and trading of iron ore, white earth, ochre, manganese and laterite. Its mines are located at Dhamki and Dilar in the state of Madhya Pradesh. SVCRLs Kodamukur mine located at Jabalpur district measuring 17.008 hectares is acquired by the Company under a definitive agreement. The mine consists of reserves of Iron ore in form of lumps and blue dust. It also has reserves of manganese ore and quartz. SVC Resources Limited was incorporated on 1976. The Company has acquired a mine located at Dhamki, at Jabalpur district, in the state of Madhya Pradesh measuring 2.07 Acres through a definitive agreement. The mine consists of laterite and has potentials of Iron Ore & Manganese in it. The company is a BSE listed company.

