|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.3
Op profit growth
-40,640.89
EBIT growth
29,641.45
Net profit growth
30,125.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-233.1
0.24
EBIT margin
-409.61
-0.58
Net profit margin
-438.51
-0.61
RoCE
-40.01
RoNW
-35.9
RoA
-10.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.68
-0.02
Book value per share
0.51
3.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-5.13
-1,830.69
P/B
36.66
11.87
EV/EBIDTA
-4.45
2,265.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,989.57
Inventory days
40.99
Creditor days
-574.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
14.17
18.71
Net debt / equity
8.49
1.32
Net debt / op. profit
-3.13
1,211.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-100.45
-71.09
Employee costs
-10.82
-5.89
Other costs
-221.82
-22.76
