SVC Resources Ltd Key Ratios

1.85
(-0.54%)
Apr 5, 2021|11:16:56 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR SVC Resources Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.3

Op profit growth

-40,640.89

EBIT growth

29,641.45

Net profit growth

30,125.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-233.1

0.24

EBIT margin

-409.61

-0.58

Net profit margin

-438.51

-0.61

RoCE

-40.01

RoNW

-35.9

RoA

-10.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.68

-0.02

Book value per share

0.51

3.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-5.13

-1,830.69

P/B

36.66

11.87

EV/EBIDTA

-4.45

2,265.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,989.57

Inventory days

40.99

Creditor days

-574.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

14.17

18.71

Net debt / equity

8.49

1.32

Net debt / op. profit

-3.13

1,211.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-100.45

-71.09

Employee costs

-10.82

-5.89

Other costs

-221.82

-22.76

