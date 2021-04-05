iifl-logo-icon 1
SVC Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.85
(-0.54%)
Apr 5, 2021

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.13

0.51

0.32

0

yoy growth (%)

-74.7

59

0

0

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.12

0

0

As % of sales

103.65

23.68

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.1

-0.05

0

As % of sales

33.26

20.68

17.11

0

Other costs

-0.08

-0.21

-0.24

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.07

42.3

76.92

0

Operating profit

-0.13

0.06

0.01

-0.07

OPM

-104

13.32

5.96

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-6.51

-8.33

-3.71

0

Other income

0.05

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.08

0.06

0.01

-0.07

Taxes

-0.12

0

0

0

Tax rate

141.98

-0.18

-30.94

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.2

0.06

0.01

-0.07

Exceptional items

0.68

0

0

0

Net profit

0.48

0.06

0.01

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

631.26

398.89

-117.41

145.03

NPM

370.61

12.82

4.08

0

