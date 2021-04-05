Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.13
0.51
0.32
0
yoy growth (%)
-74.7
59
0
0
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.12
0
0
As % of sales
103.65
23.68
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.1
-0.05
0
As % of sales
33.26
20.68
17.11
0
Other costs
-0.08
-0.21
-0.24
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.07
42.3
76.92
0
Operating profit
-0.13
0.06
0.01
-0.07
OPM
-104
13.32
5.96
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-6.51
-8.33
-3.71
0
Other income
0.05
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.08
0.06
0.01
-0.07
Taxes
-0.12
0
0
0
Tax rate
141.98
-0.18
-30.94
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.2
0.06
0.01
-0.07
Exceptional items
0.68
0
0
0
Net profit
0.48
0.06
0.01
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
631.26
398.89
-117.41
145.03
NPM
370.61
12.82
4.08
0
