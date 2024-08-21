SVC Resources Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
|Sept-2010
Gross Sales
24.53
27.25
19.39
7.64
1.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.53
27.25
19.39
7.64
1.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
-0.01
0.11
0
Total Income
24.53
27.25
19.38
7.75
1.45
Total Expenditure
21.95
24.24
17.8
6.35
0.77
PBIDT
2.58
3.01
1.58
1.4
0.68
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.58
3.01
1.58
1.4
0.68
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.04
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.26
0.22
0.08
0.27
0.22
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.3
2.77
1.49
1.09
0.43
Minority Interest After NP
0.29
0.37
0.2
0.08
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.01
2.4
1.29
1.01
0.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.01
2.4
1.29
1.01
0.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.29
0.34
0.19
0.19
0.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.95
6.95
6.95
5.22
5.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
6,13,28,356
6,08,83,868
6,08,27,868
4,56,20,900
2,28,09,950
Public Shareholding (%)
88.2
87.56
87.48
87.48
87.48
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
82,04,977
86,49,464
87,05,464
65,29,100
32,65,050
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
11.8
12.44
12.52
12.52
12.52
PBIDTM(%)
10.51
11.04
8.14
18.32
46.89
PBDTM(%)
10.51
11.04
8.14
18.32
46.89
PATM(%)
9.37
10.16
7.68
14.26
29.65
