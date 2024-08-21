iifl-logo-icon 1
SVC Resources Ltd Quarterly Results

1.85
(-0.54%)
Apr 5, 2021|11:16:56 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010Sept-2010

Gross Sales

24.53

27.25

19.39

7.64

1.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.53

27.25

19.39

7.64

1.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

-0.01

0.11

0

Total Income

24.53

27.25

19.38

7.75

1.45

Total Expenditure

21.95

24.24

17.8

6.35

0.77

PBIDT

2.58

3.01

1.58

1.4

0.68

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.58

3.01

1.58

1.4

0.68

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.04

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.26

0.22

0.08

0.27

0.22

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.3

2.77

1.49

1.09

0.43

Minority Interest After NP

0.29

0.37

0.2

0.08

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.01

2.4

1.29

1.01

0.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.01

2.4

1.29

1.01

0.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.29

0.34

0.19

0.19

0.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.95

6.95

6.95

5.22

5.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

6,13,28,356

6,08,83,868

6,08,27,868

4,56,20,900

2,28,09,950

Public Shareholding (%)

88.2

87.56

87.48

87.48

87.48

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

82,04,977

86,49,464

87,05,464

65,29,100

32,65,050

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

11.8

12.44

12.52

12.52

12.52

PBIDTM(%)

10.51

11.04

8.14

18.32

46.89

PBDTM(%)

10.51

11.04

8.14

18.32

46.89

PATM(%)

9.37

10.16

7.68

14.26

29.65

SVC Resources: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SVC Resources Ltd

