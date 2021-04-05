iifl-logo-icon 1
SVC Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.85
(-0.54%)
Apr 5, 2021|11:16:56 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.08

0.06

0.01

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.12

0

0

0

Working capital

3.2

-6.97

0

-0.06

Other operating items

Operating

2.99

-6.9

0.01

-0.14

Capital expenditure

-0.12

0

0.02

0

Free cash flow

2.87

-6.9

0.03

-0.14

Equity raised

-19.7

-19.85

-19.89

-19.74

Investing

-0.16

0

0

0

Financing

7.57

12.62

14.74

14.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.42

-14.14

-5.12

-5.17

