SVC Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.08
0.06
0.01
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
0
0
0
Working capital
3.2
-6.97
0
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
2.99
-6.9
0.01
-0.14
Capital expenditure
-0.12
0
0.02
0
Free cash flow
2.87
-6.9
0.03
-0.14
Equity raised
-19.7
-19.85
-19.89
-19.74
Investing
-0.16
0
0
0
Financing
7.57
12.62
14.74
14.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.42
-14.14
-5.12
-5.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.