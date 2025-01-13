iifl-logo-icon 1
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Balance Sheet

4.59
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:49:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.29

31.29

31.29

31.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.24

0.04

-0.12

-0.33

Net Worth

31.53

31.33

31.17

30.96

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.53

31.33

31.17

30.96

Fixed Assets

0.02

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.88

12.72

17.54

17.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

21.32

18.06

13.43

12.87

Inventories

0.09

0.21

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.8

0.87

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

21.52

18.49

13.21

15.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.2

-1.33

-0.6

-2.2

Creditor Days

386.3

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.11

-0.05

-0.09

Cash

0.31

0.54

0.19

0.15

Total Assets

31.53

31.32

31.16

30.96

