Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.29
31.29
31.29
31.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.24
0.04
-0.12
-0.33
Net Worth
31.53
31.33
31.17
30.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.53
31.33
31.17
30.96
Fixed Assets
0.02
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.88
12.72
17.54
17.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.32
18.06
13.43
12.87
Inventories
0.09
0.21
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.8
0.87
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
21.52
18.49
13.21
15.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
-1.33
-0.6
-2.2
Creditor Days
386.3
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.11
-0.05
-0.09
Cash
0.31
0.54
0.19
0.15
Total Assets
31.53
31.32
31.16
30.96
