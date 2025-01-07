Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.07
1.03
0.89
1.85
yoy growth (%)
100.26
15.68
-51.63
-8.22
Raw materials
-2.53
-1.54
-1.43
-2.35
As % of sales
121.84
148.49
160.21
126.75
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.13
-0.15
-0.11
As % of sales
7.13
12.98
16.78
6.16
Other costs
-0.31
-0.28
-0.12
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.04
27.87
13.91
13.4
Operating profit
-0.91
-0.92
-0.81
-0.85
OPM
-44.02
-89.35
-90.91
-46.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1
0.95
0.85
1.04
Profit before tax
0.09
0.03
0.03
0.17
Taxes
-0.02
0
0
-0.04
Tax rate
-25.99
-25.03
-26.64
-25.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.02
0.02
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0.02
0.02
0.13
yoy growth (%)
192.11
-11.72
-79.55
16.77
NPM
3.33
2.28
2.99
7.09
