Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.47
(-0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.07

1.03

0.89

1.85

yoy growth (%)

100.26

15.68

-51.63

-8.22

Raw materials

-2.53

-1.54

-1.43

-2.35

As % of sales

121.84

148.49

160.21

126.75

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.13

-0.15

-0.11

As % of sales

7.13

12.98

16.78

6.16

Other costs

-0.31

-0.28

-0.12

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.04

27.87

13.91

13.4

Operating profit

-0.91

-0.92

-0.81

-0.85

OPM

-44.02

-89.35

-90.91

-46.31

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1

0.95

0.85

1.04

Profit before tax

0.09

0.03

0.03

0.17

Taxes

-0.02

0

0

-0.04

Tax rate

-25.99

-25.03

-26.64

-25.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.02

0.02

0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

0.02

0.02

0.13

yoy growth (%)

192.11

-11.72

-79.55

16.77

NPM

3.33

2.28

2.99

7.09

