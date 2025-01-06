Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
0.03
0.03
0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
-0.04
Working capital
-1.19
-0.35
-1.52
-0.28
Other operating items
Operating
-1.12
-0.33
-1.49
-0.15
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.12
-0.33
-1.49
-0.15
Equity raised
-0.78
-0.83
-0.89
-1.16
Investing
1
0.38
1.55
0.41
Financing
0.26
0.52
0.52
0.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.65
-0.26
-0.32
-0.38
