Summary

Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Limited was incorporated in May, 1979. The Company is mainly into Trading in Investments & textile. It has a wide variety of sarees from plain to be to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The Company is slowly progressing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers. The Company is building up significant competencies and capabilities to strengthen the position in textile Industry. The Company is planning to venture into trading of other merchandise products through the existing chain of Wholesalers and Retailers.

