Open₹6.02
Prev. Close₹5.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.8
Day's High₹6.02
Day's Low₹5.46
52 Week's High₹5.79
52 Week's Low₹2.35
Book Value₹10.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.52
P/E63.78
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.29
31.29
31.29
31.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.24
0.04
-0.12
-0.33
Net Worth
31.53
31.33
31.17
30.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.07
1.03
0.89
1.85
yoy growth (%)
100.26
15.68
-51.63
-8.22
Raw materials
-2.53
-1.54
-1.43
-2.35
As % of sales
121.84
148.49
160.21
126.75
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.13
-0.15
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
0.03
0.03
0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
-0.04
Working capital
-1.19
-0.35
-1.52
-0.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
100.26
15.68
-51.63
-8.22
Op profit growth
-1.33
13.7
-5.05
-32.89
EBIT growth
195.93
-13.62
-79.3
8.67
Net profit growth
192.11
-11.72
-79.55
16.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
1.46
0.28
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1.46
0.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mina Devi Agarwal
Executive Director
Samit Ray
Executive Director
Mahavir Verma
Independent Director
Bappa Mitra
Addtnl Independent Director
Rajkumari Naskar
Independent Director
Nitesh Poddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Pitti
Managing Director
Samit Ray
Director
Sunita Show
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Limited was incorporated in May, 1979. The Company is mainly into Trading in Investments & textile. It has a wide variety of sarees from plain to be to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The Company is slowly progressing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers. The Company is building up significant competencies and capabilities to strengthen the position in textile Industry. The Company is planning to venture into trading of other merchandise products through the existing chain of Wholesalers and Retailers.
The Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd is ₹17.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd is 63.78 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd is ₹2.35 and ₹5.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.68%, 3 Years at 34.67%, 1 Year at 88.82%, 6 Month at 99.31%, 3 Month at 53.48% and 1 Month at 50.66%.
