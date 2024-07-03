iifl-logo-icon 1
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Share Price

5.6
(-2.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.02
  • Day's High6.02
  • 52 Wk High5.79
  • Prev. Close5.74
  • Day's Low5.46
  • 52 Wk Low 2.35
  • Turnover (lac)11.8
  • P/E63.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.18
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.02

Prev. Close

5.74

Turnover(Lac.)

11.8

Day's High

6.02

Day's Low

5.46

52 Week's High

5.79

52 Week's Low

2.35

Book Value

10.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.52

P/E

63.78

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.32%

Non-Promoter- 96.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.29

31.29

31.29

31.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.24

0.04

-0.12

-0.33

Net Worth

31.53

31.33

31.17

30.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.07

1.03

0.89

1.85

yoy growth (%)

100.26

15.68

-51.63

-8.22

Raw materials

-2.53

-1.54

-1.43

-2.35

As % of sales

121.84

148.49

160.21

126.75

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.13

-0.15

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

0.03

0.03

0.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

-0.04

Working capital

-1.19

-0.35

-1.52

-0.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

100.26

15.68

-51.63

-8.22

Op profit growth

-1.33

13.7

-5.05

-32.89

EBIT growth

195.93

-13.62

-79.3

8.67

Net profit growth

192.11

-11.72

-79.55

16.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

1.46

0.28

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1.46

0.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mina Devi Agarwal

Executive Director

Samit Ray

Executive Director

Mahavir Verma

Independent Director

Bappa Mitra

Addtnl Independent Director

Rajkumari Naskar

Independent Director

Nitesh Poddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Pitti

Managing Director

Samit Ray

Director

Sunita Show

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd

Summary

Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Limited was incorporated in May, 1979. The Company is mainly into Trading in Investments & textile. It has a wide variety of sarees from plain to be to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The Company is slowly progressing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers. The Company is building up significant competencies and capabilities to strengthen the position in textile Industry. The Company is planning to venture into trading of other merchandise products through the existing chain of Wholesalers and Retailers.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd share price today?

The Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd is ₹17.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd is 63.78 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd is ₹2.35 and ₹5.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd?

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.68%, 3 Years at 34.67%, 1 Year at 88.82%, 6 Month at 99.31%, 3 Month at 53.48% and 1 Month at 50.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.67 %

