Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Board Meeting

4.39
(-2.88%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:46:00 PM

Symbiox Investme CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take note of the same on your records. Kindly take note of the same on your records. Kindly take note of the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take the same on record. Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take the matter on records. Kindly take on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take note of the same on your records. Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Symbiox Investme: Related News

No Record Found

