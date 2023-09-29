1:4 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD. has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD. (531173) RECORD DATE 29.09.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs. 30/- on Rights basis for every 04 (Four) Equity Shares held * Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/09/2023 DR-624/2023-2024 * Note : As per terms of Payment: Full amount of Issue Price of Rs.40/- per share is payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.09.2023) Ex Dated Revised 29.09.2023 to 28.09.2023 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.09.2023)