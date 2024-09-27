iifl-logo-icon 1
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Balance Sheet

160
(-4.22%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.05

13.05

13.05

13.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.87

56.98

54.32

41.84

Net Worth

91.92

70.03

67.37

54.89

Minority Interest

Debt

20.38

20.96

21.84

22.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.09

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

112.39

90.99

89.21

77.32

Fixed Assets

9.76

0.2

0.22

0.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

80.89

82.33

82.34

67.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.24

0.16

0.29

0.27

Networking Capital

-14.79

6.55

1.97

5.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.62

0.19

3.59

0.49

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.39

7.5

0.85

6.21

Sundry Creditors

-2.33

-0.24

-1.12

-0.5

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-19.47

-0.9

-1.35

-0.54

Cash

36.28

1.74

2.88

0.43

Total Assets

112.38

90.98

87.7

73.85

Systematix Corp. : related Articles

Systematix Corporate gets board approval for 1:10 stock split

Systematix Corporate gets board approval for 1:10 stock split

27 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company's claimed reasons for the split include increased share liquidity, affordability, and a broader investor base.

Read More

