Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.05
13.05
13.05
13.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.87
56.98
54.32
41.84
Net Worth
91.92
70.03
67.37
54.89
Minority Interest
Debt
20.38
20.96
21.84
22.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
112.39
90.99
89.21
77.32
Fixed Assets
9.76
0.2
0.22
0.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
80.89
82.33
82.34
67.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.16
0.29
0.27
Networking Capital
-14.79
6.55
1.97
5.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.62
0.19
3.59
0.49
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.39
7.5
0.85
6.21
Sundry Creditors
-2.33
-0.24
-1.12
-0.5
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-19.47
-0.9
-1.35
-0.54
Cash
36.28
1.74
2.88
0.43
Total Assets
112.38
90.98
87.7
73.85
