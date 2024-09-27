iifl-logo-icon 1
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

180.95
(-1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Systematix Corporate Services Ltd

Systematix Corp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.81

9.79

0.05

-0.16

Other operating items

Operating

-3.81

9.79

0.05

-0.16

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-3.81

9.79

0.04

-0.16

Equity raised

41.9

45.2

43.59

44.43

Investing

3.04

2.11

0.1

0

Financing

11.07

13.37

3.59

3.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.2

70.47

47.33

47.4

Systematix Corp. : related Articles

Systematix Corporate gets board approval for 1:10 stock split

Systematix Corporate gets board approval for 1:10 stock split

27 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company's claimed reasons for the split include increased share liquidity, affordability, and a broader investor base.

Read More

