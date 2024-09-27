Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.81
9.79
0.05
-0.16
Other operating items
Operating
-3.81
9.79
0.05
-0.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-3.81
9.79
0.04
-0.16
Equity raised
41.9
45.2
43.59
44.43
Investing
3.04
2.11
0.1
0
Financing
11.07
13.37
3.59
3.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.2
70.47
47.33
47.4
The company's claimed reasons for the split include increased share liquidity, affordability, and a broader investor base.Read More
