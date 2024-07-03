iifl-logo-icon 1
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Share Price

188
(2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:00 AM

  • Open186.65
  • Day's High189.95
  • 52 Wk High335.9
  • Prev. Close182.95
  • Day's Low175.6
  • 52 Wk Low 64.3
  • Turnover (lac)64.11
  • P/E74.37
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value14.81
  • EPS2.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,566.91
  • Div. Yield0.05
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

186.65

Prev. Close

182.95

Turnover(Lac.)

64.11

Day's High

189.95

Day's Low

175.6

52 Week's High

335.9

52 Week's Low

64.3

Book Value

14.81

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,566.91

P/E

74.37

EPS

2.46

Divi. Yield

0.05

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Corporate Action

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Systematix Corporate gets board approval for 1:10 stock split

Systematix Corporate gets board approval for 1:10 stock split

27 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company's claimed reasons for the split include increased share liquidity, affordability, and a broader investor base.

Knowledge Center

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:32 AM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.96%

Institutions: 0.96%

Non-Institutions: 24.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.05

13.05

13.05

13.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.87

56.98

54.32

41.84

Net Worth

91.92

70.03

67.37

54.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.81

9.79

0.05

-0.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

137.09

72.52

89.34

54.88

51.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

137.09

72.52

89.34

54.88

51.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.88

6.25

1.6

0.86

2.33

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Systematix Corporate Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Anju Khandelwal

Chairman & Managing Director

Nikhil Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Mehta

Whole Time Director

Priyanka Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sampath Kumar Kangeyam Venkatakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ganesh Ramanathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divyesh Badiyani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Systematix Corporate Services Ltd

Summary

Systematix Corporate Services was incorporated in Aug.85 under the name Systematix Consultancy Services. It became public and its name was changed to the present one in 1993. It was promoted by A K Sethiya & Uttam Chand Nahar. The Company is registered as category I Merchant banker with Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and primarily engaged in Merchant Banking Activities. The Group is engaged into Merchant Banking activities, Broking house and lending and related activities.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Apr.94 to raise resources for a proposed enhancement in leasing and discounting facilities and to establish offices with the necessary infrastructure in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi and Calcutta.During the year 2015, M/s. Systematix Commodities Services Private Limited became direct subsidiary instead of step down subsidiary. Further, M/s. Systematix Distributions Services Private Limited has ceased from fellow Subsidiary company as it ceased to be subsidiary company of M/s. Systematix Commodities Services Private Limited with effect from March 31, 2015. Systematix Ventures Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary during the year under 2017-18.
Company FAQs

What is the Systematix Corporate Services Ltd share price today?

The Systematix Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹188 today.

What is the Market Cap of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd is ₹2566.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd is 74.37 and 12.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Systematix Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd is ₹64.3 and ₹335.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd?

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 117.72%, 3 Years at 64.90%, 1 Year at 167.82%, 6 Month at 38.66%, 3 Month at 7.07% and 1 Month at -36.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.56 %
Institutions - 3.31 %
Public - 26.13 %

