SectorFinance
Open₹186.65
Prev. Close₹182.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.11
Day's High₹189.95
Day's Low₹175.6
52 Week's High₹335.9
52 Week's Low₹64.3
Book Value₹14.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,566.91
P/E74.37
EPS2.46
Divi. Yield0.05
The company's claimed reasons for the split include increased share liquidity, affordability, and a broader investor base.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.05
13.05
13.05
13.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.87
56.98
54.32
41.84
Net Worth
91.92
70.03
67.37
54.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.81
9.79
0.05
-0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
137.09
72.52
89.34
54.88
51.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
137.09
72.52
89.34
54.88
51.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.88
6.25
1.6
0.86
2.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Anju Khandelwal
Chairman & Managing Director
Nikhil Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Mehta
Whole Time Director
Priyanka Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sampath Kumar Kangeyam Venkatakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ganesh Ramanathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divyesh Badiyani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Systematix Corporate Services Ltd
Summary
Systematix Corporate Services was incorporated in Aug.85 under the name Systematix Consultancy Services. It became public and its name was changed to the present one in 1993. It was promoted by A K Sethiya & Uttam Chand Nahar. The Company is registered as category I Merchant banker with Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and primarily engaged in Merchant Banking Activities. The Group is engaged into Merchant Banking activities, Broking house and lending and related activities.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Apr.94 to raise resources for a proposed enhancement in leasing and discounting facilities and to establish offices with the necessary infrastructure in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi and Calcutta.During the year 2015, M/s. Systematix Commodities Services Private Limited became direct subsidiary instead of step down subsidiary. Further, M/s. Systematix Distributions Services Private Limited has ceased from fellow Subsidiary company as it ceased to be subsidiary company of M/s. Systematix Commodities Services Private Limited with effect from March 31, 2015. Systematix Ventures Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary during the year under 2017-18.
Read More
The Systematix Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹188 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd is ₹2566.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd is 74.37 and 12.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Systematix Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd is ₹64.3 and ₹335.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 117.72%, 3 Years at 64.90%, 1 Year at 167.82%, 6 Month at 38.66%, 3 Month at 7.07% and 1 Month at -36.49%.
