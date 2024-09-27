Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Systematix Corporate Services Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, September 14, 2024 has approved the following: 1. To issue and allot upto 6,73,543 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up (Equity Shares) to Non-Promoters, on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, and other applicable laws, at a price of Rs. 1,531/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred and Thirty One Only)* per Equity Share (including Premium of Rs. 1,521/- 2. The Board, in the aforesaid connection, approved the issue of Notice for convening an EGM of the shareholders of the Company to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company. Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Corporate Office of the Company at The Capital, A Wing, 6th Floor, No. 603-606, Plot No. C -70, g - Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024) Proceedings of the 01/2024-25 Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Systematix Corporate Services Limited held on Monday, October 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)