Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
137.09
72.52
89.34
54.88
51.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
137.09
72.52
89.34
54.88
51.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.88
6.25
1.6
0.86
2.33
Total Income
145.97
78.77
90.94
55.75
53.67
Total Expenditure
73.23
69.07
63.42
50.08
42.65
PBIDT
72.74
9.7
27.51
5.67
11.02
Interest
3.09
3.33
3.49
3.55
9.7
PBDT
69.65
6.37
24.02
2.12
1.32
Depreciation
1.92
0.61
0.66
1.05
5.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.64
1.54
4.79
-0.04
0.1
Deferred Tax
3.74
-0.86
1.07
-0.21
-0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
53.35
5.08
17.5
1.32
-4.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
53.35
5.08
17.5
1.32
-4.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
53.35
5.08
17.5
1.32
-4.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
41.1
3.92
13.48
1.01
-3.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
10
0
0
Equity
12.98
12.98
12.98
12.98
12.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.06
13.37
30.79
10.33
21.46
PBDTM(%)
50.8
8.78
26.88
3.86
2.57
PATM(%)
38.91
7
19.58
2.4
-8.66
