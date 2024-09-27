Invest wise with Expert advice
|Nov-2024
|Nov-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
74.22%
70.56%
74.22%
74.22%
74.22%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.96%
3.3%
0.96%
0.16%
0.13%
Non-Institutions
24.8%
26.12%
24.8%
25.61%
25.63%
Total Non-Promoter
25.77%
29.43%
25.77%
25.77%
25.77%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company's claimed reasons for the split include increased share liquidity, affordability, and a broader investor base.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.