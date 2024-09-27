Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SYSTEMATIX CORPORATE SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at The Capital, A Wing, 6th Floor, No. 603- 606, Plot No. C-70, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051, inter alia: 1. Approved standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The copy of the same is attached herewith as Annexure - I. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

SYSTEMATIX CORPORATE SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by way of issue of equity shares on preferential basis subject to approval from the shareholders and approvals from the other regulatory authorities as may be required. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Systematix Corporate Services Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, September 14, 2024 has approved the following: 1. To issue and allot upto 6,73,543 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up (Equity Shares) to Non-Promoters, on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, and other applicable laws, at a price of Rs. 1,531/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred and Thirty One Only)* per Equity Share (including Premium of Rs. 1,521/- 2. The Board, in the aforesaid connection, approved the issue of Notice for convening an EGM of the shareholders of the Company to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SYSTEMATIX CORPORATE SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The standalone & consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. Sub-Division/Split of Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) of the Company in such manner as may be decided by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on Friday August 09, 2024 approved the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, 2. Recommendation of the Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (10%) per Equity Share of 10/- (Face Value) each for Financial year ended March 31, 2024 3. Sub-division/split of Equity Shares, 4. Alteration of the Memorandum of Association, 5. Appointment of Mr. Ganesh Ramanathan as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director, 9. Approved to conduct 39th Annual General Meeting, 10. Book closure for the purpose of AGM and Dividend, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

SYSTEMATIX CORPORATE SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone & consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, May 10, 2024, at The Capital, A Wing, 6th Floor, No. 603- 606, Plot No. C-70, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051, inter alia: 1. Approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the standalone and consolidated Auditors Report. 2. Appointed M/s. Kothari H. & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Appointed Mr. Pradeep Gotecha, Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the standalone and consolidated Auditors Report. 1. Appointed M/s. Kothari H. & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 2. Appointed Mr. Pradeep Gotecha, Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024