The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on Friday August 09, 2024 approved the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, 2. Recommendation of the Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (10%) per Equity Share of 10/- (Face Value) each for Financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Company has fixed Thursday, September 19, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)