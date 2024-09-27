iifl-logo-icon 1
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Dividend

160.4
(4.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Systematix Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 Aug 202419 Sep 202419 Sep 2024110Final
The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on Friday August 09, 2024 approved the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, 2. Recommendation of the Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (10%) per Equity Share of 10/- (Face Value) each for Financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Company has fixed Thursday, September 19, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Systematix Corp.: Related News

Systematix Corporate gets board approval for 1:10 stock split

27 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company's claimed reasons for the split include increased share liquidity, affordability, and a broader investor base.

