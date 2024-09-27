Considered and approved Sub-division/Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each fully paid up, subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023 is attached herewith as Annexure -II. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SYSTEMATIX CORPORATE SERVICES LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SYSTEMATIX CORPORATE SERVICES LTD. (526506) RECORD DATE 05.11.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 05/11/2024 DR-751/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE356B01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.10.2024) New ISIN No. INE356B01024 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 05-11-2024 (DR- 751/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.10.2024)