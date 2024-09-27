Approved to conduct the 39th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 held on Thursday, September 26, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Voting Results of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)