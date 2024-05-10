TO THE MEMBERS

SYSTEMATIX CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements: Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial M/s. Systematix Corporate Services Limitedstatementsof ("The Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year, (including other Comprehensive income), the statement of Cash flow, and the Statement of Changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to financialstatementsincluding significantaccounting policies and summaryofthe other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Changes in equityanditscashflows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the Ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilledour other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

SR. No. KEY AUDIT MATTERS AUDITORS RESPONSE Revenue from Operations Principal Audit Procedures Revenue from operations mainly comprises of revenue from investment banking services which includes lead managers fees, underwriting commission, fees for mergers, acquisitions and advisory assignments; and arrangers fees for mobilizing debt funds. Our key audit procedures included: Revenue is recognized when the services for the transaction are determined to be completed or when specific obligations are determined to be fulfilled as per the terms of the engagement. – Obtained process understanding and tested the design and implementation of the controls established by the Company for revenue recognition. The variety and number of obligations within the contracts can make it complex and requires significant judgement of management to determine completion of the performance condition associated with the revenue. of judgement Due to this complexity and significant involved, we have identified Revenue from operations a Key Audit Matter in respect of standalone financial statements. For selected samples, evaluated fulfilment of the performance obligations as per the terms of engagement with customers by checking the underlying documents. – Obtained corroboration from the business teams on the open mandates and checked the reconciliation prepared by the Company between the open mandates and the revenue recognized in the books of accounts.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

6. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

8. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act

2013, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance, and the cash flow of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safe guarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: y Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. y Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

y Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. y Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty significant exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. y Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the financial statements.

15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings that we identify during our audit.

16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

18. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of

Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the

Board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - [Refer Note No 32]

ii. Based on the information and explanations provided to us, the Company does not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub para (iv)(i) and (iv)(ii) contain any material mis-statement.

h) The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year; hence reporting in respect of compliance under section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

i) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

j) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act; in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For Shah & Taparia Chartered Accountants Narottam Shah Partner M. No: 106355 FRN No.: 109463W UDIN No: 24106355BKGFGM6510 Place : Mumbai Date : 10.05.2024

Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(referred to in paragraph 17 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.)

As per the books and records produced before us and as per the information and explanations given to us and based on such audit checks thatweconsiderednecessaryandappropriate,weconfirmthat:

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment. B. The Company did not have any intangible assets hence reporting under para 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Companyhas verificationof its Property, plant and regularprogramme physical equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its periodicity physicalverification assetsNomaterialdiscrepancieswerenoticedonsuchverification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company did not have any immovable properties, hence reporting under para 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any inventories and hence reporting under para 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Hence reporting under this para is not applicable.

(iii) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section

189 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the company. (iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the name of loans, secured or unsecured as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. As informed to us no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the services provided by the Company. Accordingly, para 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there were no dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except as mentioned hereunder:

Name of the Statute Income Tax Act, Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Commissioner of Income Tax 1961 Income Tax Rs. 19.03 AY 2017-18 Appeals, Mumbai

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained term loans during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, para 3(ix)

(e) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, para 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither raised money by way of public issue offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible Debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, para 3(x) of the Order is not applicable. (xi) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year. Accordingly, para 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as

Accounting Standards.

(xiv) Based on information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, para 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, para 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the company does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of para 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence reporting under para 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, para 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under para (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company.

Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said para under this report.

For Shah & Taparia Chartered Accountants FRN NO: 109463W Narottam Shah UDIN NO: 24106355BKGFGM6510 Partner Date: 10.05.2024 M. No.: 106355 Place: Mumbai

Annexure – B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(referred to in paragraph 18(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Para (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Systematix Corporate Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidenceabouttheadequacyoftheinternalfinancialcontrols effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial systemover financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financialreporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting reporting is a process Acompanysinternalfinancialcontroloverfinancial designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financialstatements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.