Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Company Summary

152.95
(-4.41%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Summary

Systematix Corporate Services was incorporated in Aug.85 under the name Systematix Consultancy Services. It became public and its name was changed to the present one in 1993. It was promoted by A K Sethiya & Uttam Chand Nahar. The Company is registered as category I Merchant banker with Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and primarily engaged in Merchant Banking Activities. The Group is engaged into Merchant Banking activities, Broking house and lending and related activities.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Apr.94 to raise resources for a proposed enhancement in leasing and discounting facilities and to establish offices with the necessary infrastructure in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi and Calcutta.During the year 2015, M/s. Systematix Commodities Services Private Limited became direct subsidiary instead of step down subsidiary. Further, M/s. Systematix Distributions Services Private Limited has ceased from fellow Subsidiary company as it ceased to be subsidiary company of M/s. Systematix Commodities Services Private Limited with effect from March 31, 2015. Systematix Ventures Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary during the year under 2017-18.

